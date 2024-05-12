Former UP chairman shot dead in Narail

A former Union Parishad chairman was shot dead in Narail's Lohagara upazila on Friday night.

The deceased is Sikder Mostafa Kamal, a two-time chairman of Mallikpur Union Parishad.

Mostafa Kamal, also a leader of the upazila unit of Awami League, came under attack around 7:30pm while returning home from Lohagara Bazar on a motorcycle.

According to police and locals, several miscreants stopped his motorcycle near the Kundashi area and shot him before fleeing.

With bullet wounds in his chest, he was taken to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex. He died on the way to Dhaka around 10:30pm, they said.

As the news spread, his supporters attacked a rival group, leaving two injured. One of them sustained a bullet wound, they said.

Kanchan Kumar Ray, officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station, said they took the two injured into custody as suspects in the murder of the UP chairman.