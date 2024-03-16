Five CU students hurt during clash with locals

At least five students were injured when a clash broke out between Chittagong University students and locals in the campus area yesterday.

The identity of two of the five injured students could be known till the time of filing this report. They are Shahadat Hossain and Maisha Tasnim -- of Public Administration department.

Sources said the clash started around 3.00pm when a group of locals attacked two students near the rail crossing area, leaving them injured on the spot.

Later, they beat two other students around 4.00pm in the same area.

Talking to reporters, Sourav Saha Joy, assistant proctor of the CU, said, "They [locals] attacked our students following a recent incident. We are working to bring the situation under control."

Following the attacks, CFC, a faction of CU unit Bangladesh Chhatra League, gathered at the zero-point area and locked the main gate of the campus demanding punishment for the attackers.

Meanwhile, locals took up positions in the rail crossing and gate no 1 area. They also blocked Hathazari road for around an hour demanding punishment for the accused students.

The local protesters also urged other people to gather in the area using a loudspeaker.

"A group of locals have beaten CU students without any reason. They earlier beat students but authorities concerned have yet to take any action against them," Mirza Sadaf Kabir, a leader of CFC, told reporters.

Bakhtiar Uddin, a protester, said they were carrying out the blockade programme peacefully and didn't attack anyone.

On Tuesday, four were injured and a shop was vandalized after a clash broke out between locals and students due to an argument.

Since then, a conflict has developed between the two groups.

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed on the campus to control the situation, said proctor Sourav.