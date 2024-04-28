Family in shock over Bangladeshi man's killing in New York

Only a year ago, Abu Saleh Md Yousuf, 42, went to the United States with his wife and two daughters searching for a better life.

But his dream was cut short as he was shot dead in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. Another Bangladeshi national also died in the shooting incident.

As the news reached his family members in Sylhet, they are still trying to process it.

Yousuf hails from Tinchoti village in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila. His parents and close relatives live in a house in Sylhet city's Majortila area. His father Nurul Haque was a member of the Jhingabari union in the upazila.

Eldest of three brothers and a sister, Yousuf was a father of two daughters aged seven and three.

According to his uncle Badrul Haque, Yousuf was working at a private company in Dhaka before he went to the US on a travel visa. There, he started working at a painting company.

Yousuf was shot dead while painting the house of Babul Uddin, who also died in the shooting, at Zenner Street.

Badrul said, "As far we are informed, Babul had a previous enmity with local goons over rent or ransom. That day, when these people attacked Babul, Yousuf tried to save him. The miscreants shot both of them dead."

"We still cannot believe that he died in that way. Everyone, including his parents, is still in shock," he said.