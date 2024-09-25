Family loses beloved son and nation a patriot

With her husband returning from overseas after many years, her daughter happily married, and her son serving in the Bangladesh Army, there was very little missing from Nazma Akter's life.

She could look forward to a life filled with the little joys and precious moments a settled family can provide.

But her whole world turned upside down this morning when she got the news that her son, Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon, was no more.

The young army officer, only 22 years of age, was stabbed to death by robbers during an operation by joint forces in Chakaria upazila, Cox's Bazar early yesterday. He was posted at Ramu Cantonment in the district.

When this correspondent visited Nazma's house in Korer Betka area in Tangail town yesterday, she was grieving the loss of her son, as relatives and neighbours tried in vain to console an inconsolable mother.

"I've made many sacrifices in life to send my son to school so that he could have a good education. He made us proud by becoming an army officer," said Nazma, her voice choked in disbelief.

"Why did he have to be killed like this? How will we live without him now?"

Nirjon's father Sarwar Jahan said he moved to Argentina in 2012 in search of a livelihood and eventually became a citizen there. Later, when he wanted to take his wife and children there, they expressed their wishes to stay in the country. His son Nirjon went on to pass SSC and HSC with merit from Pabna Cadet College and later joined the army.

When Sarwar returned to the country two and a half years ago, he came with the intention of spending the rest of his life with his wife and children.

"Fifteen days ago, Nirjon came home on his day off and then returned to his post. This morning, the army called me and informed me that Nirjon was ill, later they informed me that he had died.

"I didn't know what to think. It's like I was having a nightmare. How can I bear the pain of losing my beloved child?" said Sarwar, overcome with grief.

Lt Iftekhar, a batchmate of Nirjon, said, "Nirjon was not only a brilliant cadet in class, but he became an exceptional officer later on in his career.

"By his death, a family has been stricken by an irreparable loss, and the country has lost a patriotic soldier."

Nirjon's family members, relatives, and neighbours broke down in tears when his body was brought to his Tangail home on a helicopter yesterday afternoon.

After his namaz-e-janaza at a local madrasa ground after Asr prayers, Nirjon was laid to rest in the local graveyard.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in a message said, "My sincere condolences to his family members. At the same time, I express my condolences to all my colleagues in the Bangladesh Army." This young and talented officer has sacrificed his life to protect the lives and property of the people. The nation will forever remember his sacrifice as an example of the ideal of patriotism.

WHAT HAPPENED?

In a statement, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a team of the Bangladesh Army was responding to a report of robbery going on in Purba Maizpara village of Dulhazra union in Chakaria upazila.

At around 4:00am yesterday, a group of seven or eight robbers, sensing the presence of the army patrol, tried to escape when Lt Tanzim Sarwar Nirjon gave chase after them.

The robbers attacked Lt Tanzim at this time and stabbed him in the neck, severely injuring him and leading to tremendous blood loss, the statement reads.

He was immediately rescued and taken to Malumghat Memorial Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead, according to ISPR.

Lt Tanzim Sarwar Nirjon was a former student of Pabna Cadet College. He received his commission in the Army Service Corps (ASC) from Bangladesh Military Academy on June 8, 2022, after the completion of the 82nd Long Course.

ISPR also informed that three robbers were arrested from the location, with one locally made firearm, and six rounds of ammunition. Three others were apprehended on suspicion of robbery as well.