Army officer stabbed to death by robbers in Cox’s Bazar

A lieutenant of the Bangladesh Army was killed during an operation by joint forces in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar early today, police said.

The army officer, Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon, was posted at Ramu Cantonment in Cox's Bazar.

The operation was being conducted against criminals, including those who held illegal arms, reports our Cox's Bazar correspondent.

Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Rahmat Ullah confirmed that Lt Tanjim was killed by robbers in Dulahazra union during a joint forces' operation.

In a statement, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a team of the Bangladesh army was responding to intelligence reports of robbery going on in Purba Maizpara village of Dulhazra union.

At around 4:00am, a group of seven or eight robbers, sensing the presence of the army patrol, tried to escape when Lt Tanzim Sarwar Nirjon gave chase after them.

The robbers attacked Lt Tanzim at this time and stabbed him in the neck, severely injuring him and leading to tremendous blood loss, the statement reads.

He was immediately rescued and taken to Malumghat Memorial Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead, according to ISPR.

Hailing from Tangail, Lt Tanzim Sarwar Nirjon was a former student of Pabna Cadet College. He received his commission in the Army Service Corps (ASC) from Bangladesh Military Academy on June 8, 2022, after the completion of the 82nd Long Course.

ISPR also informed that three robbers were arrested from the location, with one locally made firearm, and six rounds of ammunition. Three others were apprehended on suspicion of robbery as well.