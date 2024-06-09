Fake note for sale online

Counterfeiters active ahead of Eid; 4 held in drives

Hridoy Matobbar, 22, an employee at a computer shop in the capital's Shaympur, learned counterfeiting from YouTube and mastered his computer skills to produce fake money at home. He formed a network and started selling counterfeit currency on social media.

Not only Hridoy, several other gangs are now active in selling counterfeit notes as demand for fake notes increased ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

A team of the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Hridoy on Friday from the West Dholaipar area and seized various equipment including a computer and printer used to counterfeit notes, said Shamim Hossain, assistant superintendent of police at Rab-3.

Rab said the gang usually charged Tk 10,000-12,000 per Tk 1 lakh of fake notes, but ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, they were selling it for Tk 15,000.

Using various social media platforms and online mediums, Hridoy built a network for selling fake money. By promoting and boosting these pages, he attracted many wholesalers and retailers. Besides, the accused were illegally producing fake national and foreign identity cards and selling them to various criminal gangs for substantial amounts of money, he added.

Rab recovered nine fake NIDs, three fake Indian identity cards, and fake notes.

Meanwhile, in a separate drive yesterday, a team of Detective Branch of police busted a counterfeit currency gang and arrested four members of the racket including the ringleader, from Kadamtoli area in Jatrabari.

The arrestees are -- Liaqat Hossain Zakir, 40, also known as "Mazar Zakir" and "Guru Zakir", along with his second wife Mumtaz Begum, 25, Lima Akhtar Rina, 40, and Sajeda Akhtar, 28.

Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DB) of Lalbagh Division, said the group was planning to release a large volume of counterfeit money into the market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

During the raid, the officers seized counterfeit currency worth over Tk 1 crore. They also seized materials including paper, ink, laptops, four printers, screens, white paper, heater machines, and security threads.

The operation also uncovered a significant quantity of counterfeit Indian rupees.

Zakir employed around 15 to 20 individuals, paying them a total of Tk 2-2.5 lakh monthly.

The gang took orders online via social media platforms and delivered counterfeit notes through couriers. They also installed CCTV around their house to stay alert.

When arrests were imminent, Zakir and his associates would take refuge in shrines, earning Zakir the nickname Mazar Zakir.

Zakir had been involved in counterfeiting notes for the last 25 years and was previously arrested six times, but he has continued his counterfeiting activities, the DB said.

Earlier in Eid-ul-Fitr, the DB arrested a woman over drug trade. Later she got involved in counterfeit note trading. Some Days ago, she bought fake notes worth Tk 50 lakh from Zakir. The DB learnt about Zakir's whereabouts after arresting her.