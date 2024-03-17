Fake doctor, serial thief

DB arrests woman for stealing at seminars

Disguised as a doctor, she attended programmes and seminars held in posh places, only to steal.

Over nearly a decade, she has allegedly stolen at least 800 cell phones along with other valuables. Her targets were mainly working women.

These were revealed after the Cyber and Special Crime Division (south) of the police's detective branch arrested her -- Zubaida Sultana, 44 -- yesterday. She was arrested after she attended a gynaecology oncology-related seminar at Dhaka club and allegedly stole the bag, ornaments, and cell phone of a participant -- Dr Farhana Haque.

According to DB, although Zubaida sold out other stolen goods, she transferred the WhatsApp details of Farhana to her cell phone. Since then, DB said, Zubaida had been extorting money from Farhana's patients exploiting the WhatsApp data.

As complaints were piling up, a case was filed with the Ramna Model Police Station on March 12.

Saifur Rahman Azad, additional deputy commissioner of DB police, told The Daily Star that DB started conducting a shadow investigation on receiving the complaint and traced Zubaida using technology.

Police recovered 16 handbags, four cell phones, five credit cards from different banks, four pen drives, and cards from different super shops from Zubaida's possession, he said.

The ADC said Zubaida only used to steal from programmes and seminars held in places like the Dhaka Club, Gulshan Club, Radisson, and Sonargaon Hotel.

To secure entry and registration, she used to identify herself as a noted doctor of Oncology.

Saifur said, "Zubaida has stolen over 800 cell phones, dozens of laptops, and bags. She has theft and narcotics cases against her. She has kept stealing after securing bails."

Harun or Rashid, the additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said, "Zubaida used to lead a luxurious life. She used to move and lead a regulated life to avoid suspicions at the programmes."

He said Zubaida's husband, who is a Saudi expatriate, helped her to sell the stolen goods.

"We are investigating to get details of her other associates. Everyone responsible will be brought under book," said ADC Saifur, adding that they suspect she might have aides to get entry to those kind of programmes.