Ex-railways minister Sujan sent to jail

Former railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has been sent to jail on completion of his five-day remand in a case filed over the death of Rafiqul Islam, proprietor of Raiyan Computer Training Centre, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area during the July protests on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub today passed the order after investigating officer Mrigank Shekhor Talukder, a sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, produced him before it.

Earlier on September 22, Sujan was placed on a five-day day remand.

On September 17, Sujan was shown arrested in the case.

According to the prosecution, Rafiqul was shot in front of Monwara Hospital around 9:00 am on July 19. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment where he died the following day.

Later, the victim's wife Narzia Akhter filed a case against Sheikh Hasina and 194 others with Jatrabari Police Station.

Sujan was arrested by police from Room 833 of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoli, Dhaka on September 16.