Police have arrested the son of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan from Dhaka's Uttara area early today.

A team of police arrested Safi Muddaser Khan Joty around 3:00am in a case filed with Ashulia Police Station, said Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of the police station, told The Daily Star.

He will be produced before the court later in the day, he said.