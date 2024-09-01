Travel ban issued against Asaduzzaman, 9 others

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on 10 people, including former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan over corruption allegations brought against them.

Asaduzzaman's wife Lutful Tahmina Khan, son Shafi Midassir Khan and daughter Safia Tasnim Khan are also among the 10 people.

The others included joint secretary of home ministry Dhananjoy Kumar Das, former additional secretary Md Harun-or-Rashid Biswas, its public relations officer Sharif Mahmud Apu, administrative officer Mollah Ibrahim Hossain, home minister's assistant personal secretary Monir Hossain and the ministry's former deputy inspector general of police Mollah Nazrul Islam.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam, who is also conducting the investigation, submitted an application.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the petition on behalf of the ACC.

In the application, Jahangir said the former home minister, his family members and the others were trying to flee the country. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent them from leaving the country, it said.

During today's proceedings, the ACC informed the court that an investigation into the allegations is underway.

It is alleged that they all amassed huge amounts of money through illegal means, the commission said.

The judge sent a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (Immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.