Ex-UP chairman Khairul Kabir rearrested at Netrokona jail gate

Khairul Kabir Khokon, former chairman of the Barhatta Upazila Parishad, was rearrested at the gate of Netrokona District Jail shortly after being released on bail.

The arrest was made by Netrokona model police just before dusk yesterday, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Model Police Station Kazi Shahnewaz.

According to police and party sources, at least four cases have been filed against Khairul Kabir, president of Awami League's Barhatta upazila unit, on charges of sabotage and under the Special Powers Act.

He secured bail in one of these cases but was immediately rearrested upon exiting the jail. Later, he was named as a suspect in another case filed at the Netrokona Model Police Station, reportedly involving Awami League leaders.

OC Shahnewaz, said, "Khairul Kabir was arrested from the Kurpara area. He has been named as a suspect in a case involving vandalism at the BNP party office in the Chhoto Bazar area of the city. He will be presented in court this afternoon."

Khairul Kabir's family has alleged that a series of false cases are being filed against him as a form of political harassment.

His wife said, "It is absolutely disgraceful. The previous case against him was also intended to harass him, and this latest one is entirely fabricated as well."

According to police sources, after August 5, at least 68 cases have been filed with Barhatta and other police stations in Netrokona. These cases name over 6,000 AL leaders and activists, many of whom are currently behind bars.

The government last month banned all activities of the Awami League and its associated and affiliated organisations.