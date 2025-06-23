Ex-AL MP Sabina Akter sent to jail in anti-terrorism case

She was arrested in Dhaka's Nawabganj

A Dhaka court has sent former Awami League MP Sabina Akter Tuhin to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman passed the order today after police produced her before the court and sought her confinement, a court official confirmed.

Police arrested Sabina early in the day in Dhaka's Nawabganj upazila in connection with a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in April.