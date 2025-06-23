Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 23, 2025 05:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 05:32 PM

Ex-AL MP Sabina Akter sent to jail in anti-terrorism case

Mon Jun 23, 2025 05:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 05:32 PM
She was arrested in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 23, 2025 05:23 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 05:32 PM
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has sent former Awami League MP Sabina Akter Tuhin to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman passed the order today after police produced her before the court and sought her confinement, a court official confirmed.

Police arrested Sabina early in the day in Dhaka's Nawabganj upazila in connection with a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in April.

