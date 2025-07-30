Even Pak forces in 1971 did not commit brutality like Hasina did

Says Asif Nazrul, apologises hours later

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said the brutality committed by Sheikh Hasina and her associates during the July uprising may have exceeded that of the Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War.

He made the comments at a discussion after the screening of a documentary titled "Trial of July Carnage" at the Judicial Administration Training Institute.

However, hours later, in the wake of criticism over his comments, Nazrul offered an apology.

On his Facebook page, he wrote, "... I now realise that it was not right of me to compare her [Hasina's] brutality with that of the Pakistani forces during 1971 against the people of Bangladesh. Both are heinous crimes. I offer my sincere apologies to those who felt I had downplayed the massacres committed by the Pakistani military during the Liberation War."

In his post, the adviser reaffirmed the points he made earlier in his speech. "Sheikh Hasina's brutality is unbelievable. Burning the dead and the injured, indiscriminate killing of women, adolescents, and children, shooting and killing civilians from helicopters, shooting a youth writhing in pain, ordering the killing of patients by denying them treatment in hospitals -- all of these were commanded by Sheikh Hasina."

The adviser stated that such acts are considered grave crimes even on battlefields.

At yesterday's event, the law adviser described the atrocities committed during July uprising last year.

Then he added, "You can say 'March 25 was a black night' ... Of course, March 25 was a black night ... a horrifying incident occurred.

"But it was [done by] foreign forces after we declared independence. I mean, if you look at perspective -- perspective-wise, it's different. I have never seen a footage of dead bodies being burned in 1971. Neither have I seen any such footage where an injured person who was being dragged away by a friend was shot again and killed, and neither have I read any such descriptions of the Liberation War. There might be other kinds of atrocities, but not like these ones."

Nazrul said the government has shown no negligence or lack of sincerity in ensuring justice for the July mass killings. "The trial is proceeding as it should. Chief Prosecutor Tajul [Islam] is working round the clock.

"You can have faith in us. If we fail to ensure justice after getting the opportunity to try such a genocide, even Allah will not forgive us. But it would not be appropriate to give a specific timeframe for when the trial will be completed."

He added the Awami League still has no remorse. "They ruled for 15 years with lies and oppression. We believe the process [of trial] is moving forward in such a way that justice will be ensured during our government's tenure. And once the foundation of the trial stands, no future government will be able to back away from this process."