DU teacher accused of sexual harassment

A group of Dhaka University students today padlocked a teacher's room after he was accused of sexual harassment by a female student.

Prof Nurul Islam of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research is the accused teacher.

Following the demonstration, furious students took a position in front of the vice chancellor's house, demanding punishment for the accused teacher.

The students then went to meet VC Prof ASM Maksud Kamal at his office and submitted a letter to him, urging immediate action in this regard.

In the letter, the students alleged that Prof Nurul had been sexually harassing several female students at their institute for a long time.

They also alleged that he harassed a female student in his room after calling her there.

The students demanded that the teacher be suspended from all academic activities.

According to the students, the VC assured them that actions would be taken against the accused following an investigation.

Prof Nurul couldn't be reached for comment.