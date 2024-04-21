'Drug-addict' uncle stabs nephew to death in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar

A young man was killed and his brother injured when their uncle stabbed them in the Kamrangirchar area of Dhaka today.

The deceased is Tanin Hossain Sifat, 23, a resident of Keraniganj's Jinjira area. There were several stab wounds on his body including the chest.

His brother Tamim Hossain, 24, is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with stab wounds in the throat.

According to family sources, the brothers were employed at their maternal uncle Ripon Mia's electric shop in the Nurbagh area of Kamrangirchar.

The incident took place when they came to Ripon's residence to take lunch around 4:00pm and discovered that Ripon's younger brother, Rakib Hossain, was physically abusing their grandmother, Tamim told reporters at DMCH.

"I tried to restrain my uncle (Rakib) from assaulting her. At one stage, he attacked me with a knife," he said.

Tamim said Rakib also stabbed his brother Sifat indiscriminately as he tried to prevent the attack.

They were rushed to DMCH where doctors declared Sifat dead around 6:15pm, said family sources.

The victim's uncle Ripon said his brother Rakib is a drug addict and is unemployed.

"Rakib often mistreats my parents. As he was assaulting my mother today, my nephews tried to resist him and got stabbed in the process," Ripon said.

Md Masud, assistant sub-inspector of DMCH Police Outpost, the body of Sifat was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.