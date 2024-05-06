Don't get involved in 'nasty competition', chief justice urges lawyers

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today urged lawyers not to get involved in nasty competition while running professional activities.

"As lawyers conduct their professional activities in a specific area, it is natural that they will have competition. But this competition must be like 'legal acumen and excellence competition'. Do not get involved in nasty competition among yourselves in the legal arena. If you [lawyers] do it, people's confidence in the law, courts and lawyers will decrease.

"You will show due respect to the court while handling the cases. Do not misguide the court. Above all, always practice judicial etiquette as a partner of the judiciary and teach your juniors as well," he said.

The chief justice was speaking as chief guest at a seminar on "Ethics and Moral Values in Legal Profession & Judicial Review (writ)" organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at is auditorium this afternoon.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim of the Appellate Division, Justice Naima Haider of the High Court Division, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, SCBA President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, and Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque also spoke.

Hassan in his speech said, "We can proudly say that the Supreme Court of Bangladesh has taken timely and courageous decisions in the last few decades to protect the supremacy of our constitution. Cases regarding the constitution's fifth, seventh, eighth and thirteenth amendments are examples to this effect."