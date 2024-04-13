DMP steps up security for Pahela Baishakh celebrations

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said there is no specific threat to Pahela Baishakh celebrations.

Speaking to reporters at Dhaka's Ramna Batamul, he said comprehensive security measures have been put in place for smooth celebration of the Bangla New Year tomorrow.

Considering public safety, all the events will end by 5:00pm, and the venues will be cleared immediately afterward, Habibur said.

The DMP chief detailed the extensive security measures, including CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, and observation from watchtowers installed around event venues. The DMP's Bomb Disposal Unit has also completed a preliminary security assessment.

Traffic will be regulated in and around the Dhaka University and Ramna Park areas to facilitate orderly celebrations.

Security at Ramna Batamul will be tightened with the installation of archways and metal detectors at all entry points to the park. People will be allowed to enter the venue until 5:00pm tomorrow, Habibur said.

He said tourist police will assist foreign visitors regarding any issues that may arise.

A temporary medical centre will be run, courtesy of Dhaka Medical College, to handle any medical emergencies. A lost and found centre and a blood donation camp will also be set up.