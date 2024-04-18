Ctg doctors call for work abstention for 2 hrs Saturday

Protesting the recent attack on two doctors in Chattogram, health professionals have announced a two-hour work abstention on Saturday.

Besides, all types of private practices (private chambers, admission of new patients in hospitals, services of new patients in diagnostic centres) will be closed from 6:00am on Tuesday to 6:00am Wednesday.

The decision came from a human chain organised by different organisations of doctors in front of the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital today, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

In a joint meeting of Bangladesh Medical Association, Chattogram chapter; Swadhinota Chikitsak Parishad, Chattogram chapter; Private Medical Institutions Association, Chattogram; Bangladesh Paediatric Association (BPA), Chattogram; and other medical organisations, it was decided that a symbolic strike will be observed at all public and private hospitals in Chattogram, upazila health complexes, private clinics, and diagnostic centres from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, said Dr Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, General Secretary of BMA, Chattogram chapter.

However, he said the treatment of the patients admitted the previous day will continue at the private hospitals and clinics.

On April 10, Dr Raktim Das, of Patiya General Hospital in Chattogram, was seriously injured after being attacked by local Awami League leaders over the delay in treating a patient who suffered a heart attack.

Later on April 14, paediatrician Dr Riaz Uddin sustained injuries after being brutally attacked by the relatives of a one-year-old who died allegedly due to wrong treatment.

They demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers and to bring them under the law.