Court summons Pori Moni on May 26 in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today issued a summons to actress Pori Moni to appear before it on May 26 in a case filed by Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud in July 2022, bringing allegations against her of assault, vandalism, attempted murder and issuing threats.

After accepting charges brought against them, Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam summoned Pori Moni and her costume designer Junayed Karim Jimmy alias Jimmy.

The magistrate also discharged Fatema-tuz-Jannat Bony from the charges of the case as the investigation officer did not find any involvement against her.

On March 18 this year, Inspector Md Monir Hossain of Dhaka District's Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), and also the IO of the case, pressed charges against them.

Pori Moni had earlier, on June 14 of 2021, filed a case against Nasir and two others with Savar Police Station on charges of rape and murder attempts, centring the same incident that took place on June 9 of the same year. The case is now pending with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka.

On July 6 of 2022, former Dhaka Boat Club executive and businessman Nasir, filed the case -- in which the court summoned the actress today -- against Pori Moni and the two others.

According to Nasir's complaint, Pori and her friends were alcoholics. They used to visit famous clubs, get drunk and take liquor with them without making payment, by threatening to file fake cases using their connections with police.

On the night of June 9, 2021, Pori and her associates went to Dhaka Boat Club in Savar after midnight and got drunk. Before leaving around 1:00am Pori asked the plaintiff to sit with her for a while.

According to the complaint, she tried to seduce Nasir and take a bottle of liquor as a parcel for free which the plaintiff denied.

After that Pori Moni started assaulting him verbally and threw a serving glass and phone at Nasir, hurting him on the head and chest. They also threatened to beat up and kill Nasir, he said in the statement.

Later to cover up the incident, she filed a case against Nasir and two others with Savar Police Station on charges of rape and murder attempts.

On the other hand, Pori Moni and two others are facing a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act which is now pending with the Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka.