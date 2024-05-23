Couple held over killing disabled child

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Thu May 23, 2024 08:37 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 10:36 PM

A couple was arrested early today on charges of poisoning their two-year-old daughter with disabilities to death in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal upazila.

Rashed Mia and his wife Shapla Begum were held from Dakhin Shatul village of Habiganj Sadar upazila.

Aminul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Sreemangal Police Station, said Faria Jannat Milli was born with physical disabilities. Her parents became impatient while looking after her, he said.

On May 17, the couple poisoned her. Faria died on the way to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital. After the incident, the couple fled, he added.

The next day, Wasir Mia, Faria's maternal grandfather, filed a case with Sreemangal Police Station against the two.

Binoy Bhushan Roy, OC (operations) of the police station, said during primary interrogation, the couple admitted to killing their daughter by poisoning her.

