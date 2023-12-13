Convicted GK Shamim gets HC bail in arms case

No release from jail as he is arrested in 3 other cases

The High Court today granted bail to expelled Jubo League leader SM Golam Kibria Shamim, known as GK Shamim, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in an arms case.

The bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder granted the bail following an appeal filed by GK Shamim against the trial court verdict.

However, GK Shamim will not be released from jail following the HC order as he proceedings of three other criminal is running against him. He has been is arrested in those cases, his lawyer BM Elias Kachi told The Daily Star.

On September 20, 2019, Rapid Action Battalion conducted raids on GK Shamim's house and office in the city's Niketan and seized eight firearms, a huge amount of ammunition, fixed deposit receipts worth Tk 165 crore, around Tk 1.8 crore in cash, a large stash of US and Singaporean dollars and a few bottles of foreign liquor.

The elite force members then arrested him on charges of extortion and tender manipulation. His bodyguards were also arrested.

The next day, Rab filed a case with Gulshan Police Station under the Arms Act.

On September 25, 2022, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced GK Shamim and seven of his bodyguards to life imprisonment in the arms case.

Senior lawyer Fida M Kamal assisted by lawyers BM Elias Kachi and Md Nazmus Sakib moved the bail appeal on behalf of GK Shamim.