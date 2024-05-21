Constable sued for illegally amassing Tk 62 lakh

Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday sued a police constable for amassing wealth worth around Tk 62 lakh illegally between 2004 and 2023.

The accused is Md Mehedi Hasan, 36, a resident of Joypurhat's Akkelpur upazila and a police constable posted at the office of police superintendent in Natore, reports our staff correspondent in Rajshahi.

ACC Assistant Director Md Amir Hossain, who filed the case against him with the commission's coordinated office in Rajshahi, confirmed the matter.

According to the ACC, Mehedi acquired wealth worth Tk 96.84 lakh during the aforementioned period. However, he legally earned Tk 34.75 lakh, confirming that the remaining Tk 62.09 were acquired illegally beyond known sources of income.

The numbers were deduced after analysing 48 non-judicial stamps submitted to the ACC after a complaint was received against Mehedi. The stamps were later found counterfeit.

As per the documents submitted by Mehedi, he received Tk 18 lakh by mortgaging his land properties to eight people. He further mentions of taking personal loans of Tk 33 lakh from eight others.