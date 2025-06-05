Coast Guard monitoring river routes, terminals as holidaymakers return home

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) has intensified security measures across Bangladesh's key river terminals and routes ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to ensure safe travel for holidaymakers.

Lt Commander HMM Harun-Or-Rashid, media officer of the Coast Guard, shared the update at a briefing at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal today.

"Since its inception, the Coast Guard has been committed to ensuring safety and security along the country's coastal and riverside areas. In addition to routine patrols, we conduct joint and special drives to curb illegal activities and maintain navigational safety," he said.

As part of its Eid operations, the Coast Guard is conducting special patrols, public awareness campaigns via loudspeakers, leaflet distribution, and thorough searches of suspicious individuals, vessels, and passenger belongings at major launch, ferry, and boat terminals under its four zonal commands—Dhaka, Bhola, Chattogram, and Mongla.

Particular focus has been given to ensuring safety on the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Shitalakkhya in Narayanganj, Meghna in Barishal, and the river routes connecting Dhaka, Chandpur, Barishal, Patuakhali, and Bhola.

Enhanced patrols are also underway at key points including Sadarghat, Banglabazar, Karnaphuli and Kumira terminals in Chattogram; No 6 terminal, Adinath Mandir Ghat and Boro Ghop Ghat in Cox's Bazar; Rupsha, Koyra and Nolian terminals in Khulna; Sharankhola and Koikhali in Mongla; Elisha and Bheduria terminals in Bhola; and launch terminals in Patuakhali and the Barishal DC area.

"Our members remain on high alert to prevent any acts of sabotage or criminal activity. We want to ensure that passengers can travel safely on waterways during the holiday season," said Harun.

He added that these operations will continue around the clock, even after Eid, to ensure the safety during return journeys.