UP chairman’s son still at large

Nadim’s family says they’re being threatened

One of the main accused in the case filed over the killing of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur is yet to be arrested even after 10 months since the murder.

The accused, Fahim Faisal Rifat, son of Mahmudul Alam Babu, still remains absconding, according to police.

Nadim was Jamalpur district correspondent of banglanews24.com and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.

On June 14 last year, he was attacked by supporters of Mahmudul Alam Babu, chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad in Bakshiganj, and died a day later.

Journalists and Nadim's family members yesterday formed a human chain and staged a protest rally on Press Club Road in Jamalpur Sadar demanding immediate arrest of Faisal.

Jamalpur Online Journalists Association organised the programme.

Addressing the event, Nadim's wife Monira Begum alleged that although law enforcers are saying that Faisal is on the run, he is actually roaming around in the area freely and even joining different programmes.

Besides, some other accused, who are now on bail, have been threatening Nadim's family, Monira also alleged.

"My three children and I are passing days amid insecurity. We demand that the administration ensures our security," she said. "I also demand immediate arrest of all the accused in the case and their maximum punishment," Monira added.

Hafiz Raihan, president of Jamalpur Press Club, alleged that the accused have been trying to divert the case using their influence. He demanded judicial investigation into the case.

Contacted, Golam Kibria, a sub-inspector of Criminal Investigation Department and also investigation officer of the case, said, "We are at the end of the investigation. A charge sheet will be submitted soon."

Kibria claimed police are trying to arrest Faisal, but he is on the run.

Monira filed the murder case with Bakshiganj Police Station accusing 22 named and some 20 to 25 unnamed people two days after the killing.

Mahmudul Alam Babu and few other accused are in jail.