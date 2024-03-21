UP chairman sent to jail for assaulting woman

A court in Tangail today sent a local union parishad (UP) chairman to jail on charges of beating up a female neighbour over a trifling matter.

The accused Sarkar Noor-e-Alam Mukta is the chairman of Bohuria Union Parishad of Tangail's Sakhipur upazila.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Nawrin Karim denied bail and sent Mukta to jail when he appeared before the court, said Tanvir Ahmed, court inspector in Tangail.

According to the case statement, the woman lives in a rented house in Ward No 7 of Sakhipur Municipality. UP chairman Mukta lives in the same area. Both of their daughters are sixth graders at a local school. Recently, the chairman's wife went to the school and abused the woman's daughter over a trivial incident between the girls. The woman was beaten when she sought justice.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

It was seen in the video that the victim woman goes to the neighbouring chairman Mukta to seek justice for her child. At that time, another neighbour started arguing with the woman and hit her. At that time, the chairman also beat her up.

Later, the woman filed a case against them with Sakhipur Police Station.