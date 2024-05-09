Cattle smuggler-robber gunfight: One killed in Ramu

One person was killed in a gunfight between robbers and a gang of cattle smugglers at Gorjania union of Cox's Bazar's Ramu.

The incident took place in the Barabil Naimmarghona area of Gorjania Union of Upazila this morning, said Abu Taher Dewan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramu Police Station.

The deceased Abul Kashem (47) of the Barabil area, was a labourer who allegedly worked for the cattle smugglers. The injured is Monir Ahmad (40) of the Jumchari area of Gorjania Union also used to work as a labourer to smuggle cattle, said the OC said, adding that several gangs are active in illegal cattle smuggling from Myanmar the area.

According to the OC, around 4:30am, members of a gang with a consignment of cows were crossing the area between Naimmarghona in Gorznia Union and Malapara teak plantation in Joyariarnala Union.

They came under attack by local robbers triggering a gunfight between both parties resulting in the death, the OC added.

The injured person is getting treatment at Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, he added.

An operation is going on to identify those involved in the incident and arrest them, he said.

The body of the deceased is at Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.