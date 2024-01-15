Casino 'kingpin' Samrat gets bail in money laundering case

A Dhaka court today granted permanent bail to expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a Tk 222-crore money laundering case.

The judge also granted the petition submitted for adjournment of the charge framing hearing in the case.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 passed the order after Samrat's lawyer Afroza Shahanaj Parvin Hira submitted two separate applications -- one for permanent bail and another for the adjournment of the charge framing hearing.

The judge, however, set March 5 for holding hearing on the charge framing against Samrat in the case.

Samrat, a "kingpin" of illegal casino business in the capital, was present at the court during today's hearing.

On August 22 of 2022, the same court granted ad-interim bail to Samrat considering his health. In the order, the judge said Samrat would have to submit his passport to the court while furnishing his bail bond.

Samrat walked out of jail following the bail order. Since then, he had been taking treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

On November 26 of 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Sessions Judge's Court, saying that the charges brought against him were primarily proved.

On November 12, 2019, the ACC filed the case against Samrat with its Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka.

On October 6, 2019, Rab members arrested Samrat, and his close aide Enamul Haque Arman, former vice-president of the same unit, in Cumilla after raiding a house near the Indian border.

He came under the spotlight after Rab busted his illegal casino business at different sporting clubs in Dhaka. He was expelled from the Jubo League following his arrest.