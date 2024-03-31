BSF shoots one Bangladeshi dead, injures another

A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) near the Burirhat border in Lalmonirhat's Kaliganj upazila early yesterday.

Kaliganj police recovered the bullet-hit body of Murali Chandra Barman, 41, of Uttar Balapara village under the upazila's Chandrapur union, said Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Imtiaz Kabir.

Another Bangladeshi national was also injured in the shooting incident that took place near border pillar number 913 and was undergoing treatment at a clinic in Rangpur city, the OC said.

His identity could not be ascertained immediately.

The bullet-hit body has been sent to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Confirming the matter, Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion's Commanding Officer Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akhand said a letter was sent to the BSF protesting the killing of Murali Chandra.

According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a patrolling team of 75 BSF Battalion BSF of Chitrakot camp under Sitai Police Station in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal opened fire when 10-12 Bangladeshis, including Murali Chandra, entered India to fetch Indian cattle.

After the two Bangladeshis were shot, the people who were accompanying them brought them to Bangladesh.

Murali Chandra died when he was being taken to Rangpur for treatment.

A relative of the victim, who wished not to be named, told The Daily Star that Murali Chandra was an active member of the cattle smuggling syndicate.