Brutal killings during July uprising carried out upon Hasina’s instructions: ex-IGP Mamun

Harun was assigned to pick up coordinators, he says while testifying before ICT-1 as approver

Former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 the brutal killings during the July uprising were carried out upon the instructions of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Mamun, himself an accused in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the uprising, was testifying before the tribunal as an approver. The then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are also accused in the case.

The former IGP also said the decision to detain coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement during the July mass uprising was made at a core committee meeting.

He had earlier confessed to his guilt during the charge-framing hearings and sought permission to become an approver on condition that he will make a full and true disclosure of information regarding the crimes. The tribunal accepted his plea.

After recording part of his testimony, the tribunal adjourned the proceedings for an hour.

In his testimony, Mamun said that after the uprising began in July 2024, core committee meetings were held from July 19 onwards at the Dhanmondi residence of the then home minister. Chiefs of different law enforcement and intelligence agencies attended those meetings, where directives were issued to suppress the movement.

"At one core committee meeting, the decision was made to detain the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement. This proposal came from DGFI. I opposed it, but later agreed following the home minister's order," Mamun told the tribunal.

He added that the responsibility was assigned to DB chief Harun-or-Rashid, who, along with DGFI, picked up the coordinators and kept them in DB custody. Their family members were also brought on television, while the detained leaders were forced to announce withdrawal of the movement in televised statements.

"DB chief Harun played a leading role in this," Mamun said, adding that the home minister used to call him "Jinn" because of his efficiency in executing any government decision.

Mamun told the tribunal, "During the 2018 elections, the then IGP Javed Patwary advised Sheikh Hasina to keep 50 percent of the ballots filled the night before the polls. Following that advice, the government instructed the administration, law enforcement agencies, and party leaders and activists to implement the decision. After this election, political polarisation and influence within the police began to increase."

While serving as the director general of Rab, he was aware of incidents of illegal detention, torture, and killings in so-called crossfire, he told the tribunal.

He, however, admitted that he never investigated the incidents nor took any action. "Decisions on such matters used to come from intelligence agencies, and the chain of command was never followed," he added.