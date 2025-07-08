BNP man held over storming AK Azad's house in Faridpur

Police have arrested a BNP activist in a case filed over the storming of Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad's residence in Faridpur town's Jhiltuli last evening.

The arrestee is Mirza Alison Azam, 45, a resident of Momin Khan Hat area under Char Madhabdia union of Sadar upazila. He is the 11th named accused in the case against 16 BNP leaders and activists, including Faridpur metropolitan BNP member secretary Golam Mostafa.

Confirming the arrest, Md Shamsul Azam, additional superintendent of police (Crime and Ops) in Faridpur, said based on a tip-off, the BNP activist was apprehended in Momin Khan Hat. He will be produced before court today.

Mirza Alison's brother, Mirza Abdul Mannan said a team of Detective Branch (DB) detained him last evening, after saying that they needed to speak to him.

A group of BNP leaders and activists of the Faridpur metropolitan unit allegedly stormed the residence of AK Azad, also former lawmaker of Faridpur-3 constituency, in the town's Jhiltuli around 3:45pm on Thursday alleging that Awami League leaders were holding a "secret meeting" there.

Mohammad Rafizul Khan, 40, the land head of Ha-Meem Group filed written complaint against 16 BNP leaders and activists including Faridpur Metropolitan BNP member secretary Golam Mostafa and other 25-30 unidentified persons around 6:00pm on Friday.

Later, the complaint was taken into cognisance as a case.