Detectives have arrested BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon from a house in Dhaka's Sipahibagh area early today.

Razib Al Masud, deputy commissioner of Motijheel Division, confirmed the arrest to The Daily Star this morning.

"He was accused in many cases in Dhaka and elsewhere. We are yet to decide in which cases he will be shown arrested," he said.