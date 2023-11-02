BNP, Jubo Dal leaders arrested for sabotage

Detective Branch (DB) of police today claimed to have arrested Aminul Haque, member secretary of BNP unit of Dhaka North and Sazzadul Miraz, member secretary of Jubo Dal unit of Dhaka North, on charges of sabotage.

A team of detectives arrested the duo from capital's Gulshan area early today, said Harun-or-Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police while addressing reporters in the capital's Mintoo Road.

The arrestees are accused in the FIR filed for murder of a police constable with Paltan Police Station on October 28.

"There are several cases filed with various police stations in the capital over the violence, attack, and killing of the police constable on October 28 against Aminul and Miraz. They have been shown arrested in the case filed over sabotage," said Harun.

"We will produce the arrestees in the court today seeking a ten-day police remand for interrogation," he said.