Benazir, four others sued for fraudulently obtaining passports
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case today against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and four others for allegedly obtaining passports through fraudulent means.
The case was filed at the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka.
ACC's Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter.
In July, the ACC had issued an asset declaration notice against former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family.
