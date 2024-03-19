Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 19, 2024 01:38 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 01:40 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

BCL leader stabbed to death in Tangail

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 19, 2024 01:38 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 01:40 AM
Jahid Khan Jhalak

A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League was stabbed to death by a group of criminals in Tangail's Nagarpur upazila last night.

The victim is Jahid Khan Jhalak, 26, organising secretary of Nagarpur upazila unit BCL, of Salimabad village of the upazila, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting witnesses, police said a group of criminals hacked and injured Jhalak on his way home from the mosque after Tarabi prayers at around 9:00pm. Later, when he was taken to the upazila health complex, the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Nagarpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge HM Jasim Uddin told The Daily Star that the youth died due to injuries caused by sharp weapons. Police suspect that the killing might have occurred due to previous enmity.

Operation is ongoing to arrest the culprits, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

টাঙ্গাইলে পঞ্চগড় এক্সপ্রেস লাইনচ্যুত, উত্তরবঙ্গের সঙ্গে রেল‌ যোগাযোগ বন্ধ

ট্রেনের এক ব‌গির চার‌টি চাকা লাইনচ‌্যুত হয়েছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

যেভাবে ভোটের বাক্স পাহারা দিয়েছি, আগামী পাঁচ বছর দেশ পাহারা দেবো: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification