BCL leader stabbed to death in Tangail

A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League was stabbed to death by a group of criminals in Tangail's Nagarpur upazila last night.

The victim is Jahid Khan Jhalak, 26, organising secretary of Nagarpur upazila unit BCL, of Salimabad village of the upazila, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Quoting witnesses, police said a group of criminals hacked and injured Jhalak on his way home from the mosque after Tarabi prayers at around 9:00pm. Later, when he was taken to the upazila health complex, the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Nagarpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge HM Jasim Uddin told The Daily Star that the youth died due to injuries caused by sharp weapons. Police suspect that the killing might have occurred due to previous enmity.

Operation is ongoing to arrest the culprits, he added.