Bangladeshi student shot dead in Texas robbery

A former Dhaka University student, who went to the US last January to pursue higher studies, was shot dead in a robbery at a store in Beaumont, Texas on Friday.

The deceased is Sheikh Abir-Hossain, 34, a graduate research assistant at Lamar University, reports our DU correspondent.

Abir was murdered at Kris Food Mart, where he was working as a store clerk, during a robbery by two suspects who fled the scene after stealing cigarettes.

When police arrived, they found Sheikh Abir-Hossain dead from gunshot wounds, reports local TV channel KFDM.

Abir's elder brother Jahidul Islam told The Daily Star this evening that he was informed of the news of his brother's death by a family member living in New York this afternoon.

Expressing grief, DU Prof Mohammad Shahin Khan said Abir left the country because he dreamt of becoming a university teacher.

Before going to the US, Abir worked at Brac University as a researcher. He later joined Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology in Uttara, Dhaka as an adjunct faculty.

He completed his graduation and post-graduation from the Institute of Social Welfare and Research.

Abir's wife lives in the US along with her family.

Meanwhile, Beaumont police arrested a 19-year-old suspect charged with the murder hours after the killing on Saturday and were still on the lookout for the second suspect.