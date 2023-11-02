Bangladeshi man found dead inside Indian territory

The bullet-hit body of a Bangladeshi national was found dead inside Indian territory along the Banglabandha border in Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ainul Haque, 32, of Dakkhin Kashimganj under the upazila, said Banglabandha UP Chairman Qudrat-e-Khuda Milon.

"Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) of Fakirgach Camp allegedly opened fire on a group of people around 2:00am when they trespassed into Indian territory through pillar no. 448," he added.

Ainul died on the spot, while his accomplices escaped unhurt, local sources said, adding that the victim and his fellows frequently illegally entered India to bring cattle.

On information, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) asked its Indian counterpart to hold a flag meeting in this connection. But the BSF has yet to respond in this regard till the writing of this report at 5:00pm.

When contacted, BGB 18 Commanding Officer (CO) Lt Col Jubayed Hasan said, "We've been informed that a Bangladeshi man's body was found abandoned inside the Indian territory near the Banglabandha border."

"We've asked the BSF to hold a flag meeting to learn more about the incident. After holding the meeting, we'll know the cause of the victim's death," CO added.