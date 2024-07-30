Attack on Setu Bhaban: Andaleeve Partho placed on fresh remand

A Dhaka court today placed Bangladesh Jatiyo Party (Manzu) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho on a three-day fresh remand in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on fire on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman passed the order after Abu Sayeed Miah, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police and also the investigation officer in the case, produced him before the court with a five-day fresh remand prayer.

The same court sent garment exporter Rezaul Hasanat David, also chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, to jail on completion of his five-day remand in the same case.

David was allegedly accused of financing the perpetrators for committing such offences.

The court also directed the jail authorities to provide him with proper treatment as per the Jail Code after his lawyer submitted an application in this regard

On July 25, another Dhaka court placed Partho and David on a five-day remand in the case.

The same court today placed Nazmus Shakib and Tauhid Ibn Badar, students of Titumir College, on a four-day remand each in the same case after they were produced before him with a 10-day remand prayer.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed into the Setu Bhaban premises, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire.