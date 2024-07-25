Andaleeve Partho arrested over 'inciting violence' during quota protests

The detective branch (DB) of police arrested Bangladesh Jatiyo Party Chairman and former member of parliament Andaleeve Rahman Partho from his Gulshan residence early today.

Monirul Islam, deputy commissioner (DB) of Gulshan Division, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Partho was arrested from his house in Gulshan around 1:00am.

DB sources said Partho was arrested for allegedly "inciting the quota reform movement". He was sent to court this afternoon.