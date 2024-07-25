Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 09:20 PM

Politics

Andaleeve Partho arrested over 'inciting violence' during quota protests

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:34 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 09:20 PM
Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partha. File photo

The detective branch (DB) of police arrested Bangladesh Jatiyo Party Chairman and former member of parliament Andaleeve Rahman Partho from his Gulshan residence early today.

Monirul Islam, deputy commissioner (DB) of Gulshan Division, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Partho was arrested from his house in Gulshan around 1:00am.

DB sources said Partho was arrested for allegedly "inciting the quota reform movement". He was sent to court this afternoon.

quota protestAndaleeve Rahman Partho
