Arson on Setu Bhaban: Andaleeve Partho, businessman David Hasanat arrested

A Dhaka court today placed two people, including Bangladesh Jatiyo Party (Manzu) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho, on a five-day remand each in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on fire on July 18.

The other accused is a major garment exporter Rezaul Hasanat David, chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, who was allegedly accused of financing the perpetrators for committing such offences.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order after Abu Sayeed Miah, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Partho declared solidarity with the students who protested for quota reform and he was involved with setting fire to the Setu Bhaban. Meanwhile, David had an active role in financing the students for continuing the movement. So, they need to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

Claiming himself innocent, Partho told the court that he was not involved with the heinous offences. David's lawyer claimed that his client was abroad from July 13 to July 23.

So, their bail petitions should be granted, said the lawyers.

However, he didn't show any documents in support of his client staying abroad during the time.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed them on remand.

Yesterday, another Dhaka court placed seven BNP leaders, including Saiful Alam Nirob, on a five-day remand in the same case.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed into the Setu Bhaban premises, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire.