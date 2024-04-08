Attack kills man, injures his son in Munshiganj

A man was killed and his son was injured in an attack over money-related issues in Tongibari upazila in Munshiganj.

The deceased is Sohrab Khan, 55, and injured is Jony, 30, reports our local correspondent quoting Munshiganj Superintendent of police Md Aslam Khan.

Witnesses and police sources said Sohrab Khan and his son Jony held a meeting with their relative Bhulu Khan and his sons settle some financial dispute.

As things heated up, Bhulu Khan and his men attacked Sohrab and Jony with locally-made sharp weapons, witnesses said.

The injured were taken to Tongibari Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared Sohrab dead.

Resident Medical Officer of the health complex, Noor Alam Siddiqui, said that Sohrab died due to injury he received from sharp weapons.

Jony has been transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.

Police are trying to identify and arrest the attackers, the SP said, adding that no case has been filed in this regard yet.

This correspondent could not contact Bhulu Khan for his comments. According to locals, Bhulu has been hiding after the incident.