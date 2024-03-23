Aspiring ‘Don’ held

With the desire to become a "Don" in Dhaka, a youth plotted to murder nine people in a row.

He started his killing mission by killing a security guard in Dakshinkhan area of the capital.

But his super-villain phase was short-lived, as he got arrested by Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, disclosed the developments while talking to journalists at his Minto Road office yesterday. The arrestee is SM Wahid Hossain alias Pulak, 23.

The deceased Afil Mia, 57, slapped Pulak on different occasions. In revenge, he stabbed Afil, security guard at one Tafazzal Chairman's house, to death on March 18, said Harun.

Khorseda Khatun, wife of the deceased, filed a case over the incident against unnamed persons with Dakshinkhan Police Station.

"After the death of his father, Pulak, a victim of family neglect, planned to start a killing spree, and the security guard was killed as a part of it," claimed the DB Chief.

Pulak lived at his uncle's house in Dakshinkhan, where he was "tortured" by his uncle as well. All these made him bitter, Harun continued.

"Besides, Pulak planned the killings to terrorise areas around Uttara. He told his mother people would recognise him as a criminal and obey his words, if he could kill people. He wanted to become a top terror like Rasu Khan and Ershad Shikder," Harun claimed.

"His dream of becoming a don was nipped in the bud as the DB arrested him," Harun said.