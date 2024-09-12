ASP Abdullahel Kafi placed on 5-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed Abdullahel Kafi, an additional superintendent of police, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of university student Sheikh Ashabul Yamin at Savar Bazar bus stand during the quota reform movement on July 18.

Yamin was a student of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Mirpur.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Julhas Uddin passed the order after Md Abdulla Biswas, an inspector of Savar Police Station and the investigation officer of the case, produced him in court seeking a seven-day remand.

Before that, Kafi was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

Kafi was produced before another Dhaka court on completion of his eight-day remand in a case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station on charge of abducting Engineer Arif Mynuddin in 2019.

In today's remand appeal, the IO said Kafi's involvement with the killing was found to be true. Thus, he needs to be remanded to know about the incident and whereabouts of others responsible for the killing.

Meanwhile, the defence submitted an application, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand appeal on grounds that their client was not involved with the incident.

Upon hearing both parties, the magistrate dismissed the defence pleas and placed him on remand.

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Kafi from Dhaka airport on September 2. The following day, he was placed on an eight-day remand in an abduction case. Kafi was suspended from his service on September 9.

On August 25, victim's uncle Abdullah Al Kabir filed the case with the court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Saiful Islam against 49 people, including Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Kafi.

Former AL lawmaker Saiful Islam, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Savar Police Station OC Md Shahjahan are also among the accused.

After the hearing, Judge Md Saiful asked the officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station to register the case as a first information report.

The complainant in the case said his nephew Yamin was killed around 1:30pm on July 18 at Savar Bazar bus stand during a clash between quota protesters and police and AL activists.