Armed criminals attack joint check post of police, army in Bandarban

Armed criminals today attacked a joint check post of army and police in Bandarban's Thanchi-Alikadam border.

The incident took place around 1:00am in 26 mile Dim hill area, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Alikadam Police Station OC Tabidur Rahman.

He said, "In the early hours today, armed criminals on a vehicle tried to run through a joint check post of police and army. At that time, a gunfight broke out between the groups."

However, no casualties were reported till now.

Police and army are alert at the spot, he added.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between police and KNF members in Thanchi Bazar area of Bandarban around 8:30pm.

BGB and army joined the police when the firing started in Thanchi Bazar and surrounding areas.

An hour later, around 9:30pm, the shooting stopped.