Situation tense after Thanchi Bazar gunfight

The gunfight that erupted in Bandarban's Thanchi Bazar area has stopped, said police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram Range Police Nure Alam Mina told The Daily Star that the KNF terrorists opened fire on Thanchi Police Station from the east and south sides of the Thanchi Hill around 8:30pm prompting retaliatory fire by the law enforcers.

Later, the BGB and army personnel posted there also opened fire on the militants, he said.

"The situation is calm now. However, the situation is tense here. We are on alert," he added.

However, the gunfight triggered panic among the locals in the market and adjacent areas, days after armed terrorists robbed Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi Bazar.

Within 200 to 300 yards of Thanchi Bazar is Thanchi Police Station, a BGB camp. There is also a Bangladesh Army checkpost near the bazar.