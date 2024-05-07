Another Rohingya man killed

A camp of Rohingya refugees at Kutupalang of Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar district. Star file photo

Another Rohingya man was killed by armed criminals roughly 14 hours after a person was murdered at a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on Sunday morning.

The victim in the latest incident was identified as Zafar Ahmad, 42, a resident of G-9 block of Madhurchhara (Camp-4) refugee camp.

Police said Zafar was an active member of the armed group Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) and that he was killed by members of another armed group Arkan Salvation Army (Arsa).

The incident took place near a hill at S-4B block of Hakimpara (Camp-20) refugee camp around 7:30am on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Noor Kamal, 29, was murdered at the Balukhali (Camp-18) refugee around 5:30am. Sources said he was also a member of the RSO.

With two murders taking place within a 14-hour window, Rohingya people living at the refugee camps in Ukhiya are worried about further gang violence.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain said armed groups Arsa and RSO were fighting to establish dominance in the camps.

As part of that conflict, 10 to 12 Arsa members picked up Zafar from his home house and shot him around 7:30pm.

"Zafar was shot and later attacked with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot," he added.

His body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police said they were conducting raids at the camps to arrest the criminals.

Sources at the camp said Zafar was associated with Arsa for two years. He left Arsa and joined RSO six to seven months ago. Recently, Zafar has been cooperating with law enforcement agencies and tipping them off about the criminal activities of Arsa.