Allow candidates above 35yrs to apply: HC

The High Court has directed the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) to allow the candidates, who have passed the 17th Teacher Registration Examination-2020 and are now above 35 years' old, to apply for the posts of teachers at non-government educational institutions.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why the age limit for the applicants should not be determined as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration in 2022.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol issued the order and rule on April 8, following a writ petition filed by 156 candidates who have passed the registration examination and are now above 35.

Petitioners' lawyer Md Shahinuzzaman told The Daily Star that NTRCA issued a public circular on March 31 this for recruiting 96,736 teachers at the non-government academic institutions including private schools and colleges.

According to the circular, the candidates must be under 35 years of age. They were under 35 when they attended the exam, he said.

The results were published in December 2023 and the writ petitioners are now above 35 years, he added.

Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for the writ petitioners.