8 arrested over bus helper’s murder

Eight people were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Rihan Islam alias Pavel, a bus helper, in Dhaka's Pallabi area on April 14.

The arrestees are Rayhan alias Babu, 24; Sohel alias Tota Mama, 24; Bachuchu alias Kajal Bachchu, 23; Anis, 22; Milon Hossain, 37; Sahabuddin, 28; Sohan Islam, 26; and the mastermind Habib, 28.

Rashed Hasan, additional deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (Mirpur Division), confirmed the matter.

Of the arrestees, three were arrested during special drives in Barishal, Barguna, and Tangail, while Habib and four others were arrested by Pallabi police. A motorbike used during the murder was also recovered from their possession.

"Rihan and Habib had a longstanding dispute over drug trade and extortion. On December 22 last year, Rihan and his associates attacked and hacked Habib in this connection. Rihan was later arrested and remained in jail until he came out on bail before Eid, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Habib and his associates hacked Pavel to death with local sharp weapons in Swapnanagar residential area of Pallabi on April 14, he added.

Rihan's mother Parul Begum filed a case with Pallabi Police Station in this connection.