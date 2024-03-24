5 DU students sued over attacking cop

A case has been filed against five students of Dhaka University for allegedly assaulting a police official in Shahbagh area of Dhaka.

Selim Aktar, inspector of Economic Crime and Human Trafficking Division of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police, filed the case against the five with Shahbagh Police Station today.

Mostajirur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, confirmed it to our DU correspondent.

The accused are Ratan Sarker, Sabbir, Shanto, Imran and Rajib.

According to the case statement, Inspector Selim had a dispute with the students near Aziz Super Market around 11:55am on Wednesday (March 20) as his bike hit one of the 5 students.

During the altercation, the students intercepted the police official, who was moving towards the Shahbagh intersection from Elephant Road riding a bike, and started beating him, it added.

When the inspector fell to the ground, the students also started kicking him, added the case statement.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident that went viral on social media shows a fight between a police official and some young people.

Contacted, DU Proctor Professor Maksudur Rahman said he is aware of the incident. However, he said his office is yet to receive any copy of the case.

This correspondent could not contact the students despite repeated phone calls.