4 held with 5,435 yaba pills in Dhaka

Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) yesterday arrested four transport workers along with 5,435 yaba pills worth Tk 20 lakh from a vehicle on Dhaka-Chattagram Highway near Dania College of Dhaka's Jatrabari area.

The arrestees were identified as Shawkat Ali Sikder, 54, Al Amin Kazi, 35, Hasan Chowdhury alias Kamruzzaman Hasan, 36 and Shyamal Datta, 45.

All of them hail from Gopalganj district.

Acting on secret information, a team of DNC, led by Abdul Matin Mia, inspector of NDC Sutrapur circle, intercepted a bus of "Ena Paribahan" and arrested them while returning to Dhaka from Cox's Bazar district, said Subrata Sarkar Shuvo, assistant director of Dhaka metropolitan (south) of DNC.