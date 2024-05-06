37.29 lakh pending cases at courts: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq told parliament today that that the number of pending cases in all 64 districts of the country is around 37.29 lakh.

Of these cases, 15.96 lakh are civil and 21.32 lakh criminal cases.

The law minister said this in reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP Abdul Momen.

Earlier, the House went into sitting with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

In response to the question of AL MP Mahbub ur Rahman, the law minister said that from June 10, 2021 to April 28, 2024, 1.10 lakh documents have been registered in the e-registration system in 17 sub-registry offices.

In response to the question of AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury, Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain said that through 40th, 41st and 43rd BCS, 7,447 people have been recommended for non-cadre (9th-12th grade) posts.